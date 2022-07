SANTA CRUZ—Aptos Little League All Star pitcher Dominik Castillo has suffered defeat on three different occasions when it came to the District 39 Championship round. The 12-year-old ace right-hander wasn’t about to let it happen again as he gave up just two runs while recording eight strikeouts for Aptos in an 8-2 win over Pajaro Valley Little League in the Majors championship on Friday at Harvey West Park.

APTOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO