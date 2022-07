A 15-year-old girl Henrico who was reported missing in May has been found safe in Virginia Beach, an area to which police had previously said she had ties. The teen, Quians Champion, was reported missing from the 8000 block of West Broad Street May 1 after being seen at about 10:20 p.m. that day getting into a black truck with most of her belongings.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO