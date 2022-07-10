ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gulf war veterans set to take government to court in billion-pound legal battle over illnesses caused by their service

By Michael Hamilton
 3 days ago

GULF war veterans are set to take the government to court in a billion-pound legal battle over illnesses caused by their service.

Ex-troops have launched the landmark group action after compiling evidence showing vaccines led to them suffering Gulf War illnesses.

Gulf war veterans are set to take the government to court in a billion-pound legal battle over illnesses caused by their service (stock picture) Credit: PA

Solicitor Hilary Meredith-Beckham – married to David Beckham’s Dad, Ted – is leading the High Court action on behalf of campaign group Justice for Veterans.

It comes after new evidence - including military medical records showing vaccines caused so-called Gulf War Syndrome - came to light.

Research shows troops from only five countries – the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Denmark - of the 36-nation coalition opposing Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait suffered significant levels of illness.

Those countries all vaccinated their personnel when they arrived in the Gulf, meant to protect from chemical and biological weapons.

And Justice for Veterans founder Gavin Roberts, 52 – a Lance Corporal who saw frontline action in the 1991 conflict – accused governments of “delay, deny until they die” tactics.

Around 17,000 UK personnel – a third of the 51,000 who served - have suffered ailments including chronic fatigue, PTSD, joint pain, breathing problems, headaches, insomnia, mood swings and memory loss.

Some scientists have blamed to illnesses sarin gas, depleted uranium in tanks, burning oil wells or pesticides.

But Gavin - medially discharged from the Army in 2000 – said: “How can something like sarin travel hundreds of miles down the desert and only attack the troops of five countries? It is nonsense.

“Only five nations gave their troops vaccines – and those same five nations are the ones who have significant levels of illnesses.

“Also, some troops were given vaccines but not deployed – and they have suffered the same illnesses.

“That's why we are taking action and payouts could run to billions.”

Many British troops were given two Anthrax jabs, two for pertussis (whooping cough) and one for plague.

Gavin founded Justice for Veterans in 2018 and headed a two-year report into Gulf War illnesses.

It concludes: “Past governments have dishonoured veterans with gross negligence, corruption with cover up on top of cover-up.”

Ms Meredith-Beckham – a solicitor specialising in military claims – said: “The MoD needs to be held accountable and more evidence is coming to light.

“The common denominator in those with illnesses is the Anthrax vaccine.

“There was no informed consent and troops were bullied into having jabs.

“A number of people have now contacted me to revive the case, which we are now initiating.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “We are indebted to all those who served our country in the Gulf War and have sponsored significant research into the effects of this conflict on veterans.

“We’ve been made aware of intended legal action. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Justice for Veterans founder Gavin Roberts

Phil Grimm
2d ago

I served, it took 15 years to even get recognized, as having any issues, I was blessed that a Dr. Bernice glombe, sorry for the spelling, had become my doctor, though the VA removed them, she continues to research, and learn more about the exposures, I thank her and the DAV councilors in getting my benefits, but I sympathize with my fellow veterans, who are still fighting.

Q KA
2d ago

Read this article twice!! 'Vaccines caused illness.' Some know the military are test dummies. Just recently, the government used BOTH military and civilians for test dummies. And now you know. Get pricked wisely.

Lori Piontek
2d ago

Deny until they die. That's exactly why my husband died after going to the VA. Military is a hustle for the government and a training ground for doctors.

