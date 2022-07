GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A drive-by shooting at a restaurant has left a 10-year-old boy without a mother and a family waiting to see what will happen to the suspect. Christopher Longshore, Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keyiona Hill, 29, on July 8. Investigators said Hill was sitting inside with a friend when a bullet sent through the front door and hit her.

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO