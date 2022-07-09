ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

At least two dead in Milwaukee grocery store shooting

By WBAY news staff
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning. The shooting happened at El Rey...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers Hill death investigation, St. Francis man found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI

