SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodón's locker is right next to Logan Webb's, which made for a funny scene Tuesday afternoon as Rodón talked about being added to the All-Star team. As he did Sunday, Rodón spoke about how he wasn't as bothered by his own initial snub as he was by the ones for young pitchers having great seasons, like former White Sox teammate Dylan Cease and his current co-ace, Webb. Webb sat a couple of feet away, shuffling through scouting reports on the Arizona Diamondbacks, or at least trying to.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO