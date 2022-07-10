Nebraska GOP ousts party chairman

Don't tell Gov. Pete Ricketts that the Nebraska Republican Party's weekend meeting in Kearney was cloaked in chaos, he calls it all part of the "process." In his first public comments on the takeover of the party—his party—by some staunch pro-Trump conservatives, Ricketts acknowledges to News Channel Nebraska that many of the upstarts were likely unhappy with his attacks on two GOP candidates for governor, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

1 DAY AGO