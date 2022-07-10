ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska GOP ousts party chairman

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Nebraska Republicans oust party leader during turbulent state convention.

siouxcityjournal.com

Nebraska Examiner

New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up

HASTINGS, Nebraska — New leadership has taken possession of the Nebraska Republican Party’s Lincoln headquarters.  New state GOP Chairman Eric Underwood and his team spent Monday on the basics, including figuring out how to access the GOP’s email accounts, bank accounts and voter contact lists. Underwood said he is focused on ensuring the continuity of […] The post New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Nebraska GOP FIRES chairman at annual convention hours after he called for 'unity' in wake of explosive gubernatorial primary that saw Trump-backed candidate lose

The Nebraska GOP fired its longtime chairman at a tumultuous state convention on Saturday that highlighted divisions between establishment Republicans and ardent Trump supporters. Chairman Dan Welch began the day calling for unity and saying he hoped the day would 'clear the air' in what he characterized as a divided...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts to NCN: No chaos in Kearney

Don't tell Gov. Pete Ricketts that the Nebraska Republican Party's weekend meeting in Kearney was cloaked in chaos, he calls it all part of the "process." In his first public comments on the takeover of the party—his party—by some staunch pro-Trump conservatives, Ricketts acknowledges to News Channel Nebraska that many of the upstarts were likely unhappy with his attacks on two GOP candidates for governor, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota Democrats pick their candidates at convention

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democrats picked their candidate in what they hope will be a winnable race for Secretary of State but opted not to name a challenger for state Attorney General. The delegates to the state convention chose former journalist Tom Cool, who ran for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: GOP coup in Kearney raises questions for November

The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
KEARNEY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Gov. Kim Reynolds seeks to raise awareness of fentanyl in Iowa

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, with public health and law enforcement officials, detailed efforts to raise awareness of a dramatic rise in fentanyl seen in the state during a press conference Tuesday. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is often...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July 10, 2022. Editorial: Smoke-free casinos not a bad bet for Iowa. It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Republicans meet for state convention this weekend

(Kearney, NE) — Today is day two of the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention in Kearney. Delegates will endorse candidates and set party issues for the coming election. There has been some controversy this year as several Republican Party Members have been told they would not ne given credentials...
WOWT

Nebraskan attends Biden's gun law signing

Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. Dodge County investigators are looking into what led to a deadly collision Saturday night.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Medicaid expansion groups join for constitutional amendment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A pair of South Dakota campaigns trying to expand access to Medicaid through the November ballot announced Monday they will join efforts to focus on passing an amendment to the state constitution. The announcement from the two organizations — South Dakotans Decide Healthcare and...
HEALTH
coloradopolitics.com

Lauren Boebert challenger Adam Frisch wins Democratic primary by 290 votes over Sol Sandoval

Although his advantage narrowed to only a few hundred votes by the time all the ballots were counted, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch maintained the lead he had over Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval on primary night, winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, according to final, unofficial vote totals posted late Friday by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
COLORADO STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Smoke-free casinos not a bad bet for Iowa

It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces. As much as patrons like the law, bartenders and wait staff...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Iowa

Marc Franke usually charges his 2013 Nissan Leaf — the first globally mass-produced fully electric vehicle — in his garage in Ely. But during the winter, when the Leaf's range of 72 miles between charges is reduced by one-third or more by the cold, Franke plans his outings based on where he can get a charge before returning home.
IOWA STATE

