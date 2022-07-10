Nebraska GOP ousts party chairman

HASTINGS, Nebraska — New leadership has taken possession of the Nebraska Republican Party’s Lincoln headquarters. New state GOP Chairman Eric Underwood and his team spent Monday on the basics, including figuring out how to access the GOP’s email accounts, bank accounts and voter contact lists. Underwood said he is focused on ensuring the continuity of […]
The post New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
The Nebraska GOP fired its longtime chairman at a tumultuous state convention on Saturday that highlighted divisions between establishment Republicans and ardent Trump supporters. Chairman Dan Welch began the day calling for unity and saying he hoped the day would 'clear the air' in what he characterized as a divided...
Don't tell Gov. Pete Ricketts that the Nebraska Republican Party's weekend meeting in Kearney was cloaked in chaos, he calls it all part of the "process." In his first public comments on the takeover of the party—his party—by some staunch pro-Trump conservatives, Ricketts acknowledges to News Channel Nebraska that many of the upstarts were likely unhappy with his attacks on two GOP candidates for governor, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democrats picked their candidate in what they hope will be a winnable race for Secretary of State but opted not to name a challenger for state Attorney General. The delegates to the state convention chose former journalist Tom Cool, who ran for...
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With just over three weeks until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has taken a turn in favor of commentator and former news personality Tudor Dixon, according to a new survey conducted by Mitchell Communications & Research and commissioned by MIRS.
The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke Saturday to the Nebraska Republican Party, in an appearance close enough to Iowa that Fox News and the Washington Post wrote about a potential White House bid. Youngkin, in an interview with the Nebraska Examiner, said he is focused...
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, with public health and law enforcement officials, detailed efforts to raise awareness of a dramatic rise in fentanyl seen in the state during a press conference Tuesday. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is often...
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July 10, 2022. Editorial: Smoke-free casinos not a bad bet for Iowa. It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces.
(Kearney, NE) — Today is day two of the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention in Kearney. Delegates will endorse candidates and set party issues for the coming election. There has been some controversy this year as several Republican Party Members have been told they would not ne given credentials...
Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. Dodge County investigators are looking into what led to a deadly collision Saturday night.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The Nebraska Republican Party has told six GOP activists who have agitated for changes in the party that they are not welcome at its state convention Saturday in Kearney. This week, the state party sent letters to a half-dozen people saying it would not...
A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A pair of South Dakota campaigns trying to expand access to Medicaid through the November ballot announced Monday they will join efforts to focus on passing an amendment to the state constitution. The announcement from the two organizations — South Dakotans Decide Healthcare and...
The Iowa Department of Education removed guidance for districts on providing equality for transgender students from its website earlier this year to review it for "continued legal accuracy." The guidance has been replaced with the following message: "The content of this webpage is currently being reviewed for continued legal accuracy...
Although his advantage narrowed to only a few hundred votes by the time all the ballots were counted, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch maintained the lead he had over Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval on primary night, winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, according to final, unofficial vote totals posted late Friday by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces. As much as patrons like the law, bartenders and wait staff...
Marc Franke usually charges his 2013 Nissan Leaf — the first globally mass-produced fully electric vehicle — in his garage in Ely. But during the winter, when the Leaf's range of 72 miles between charges is reduced by one-third or more by the cold, Franke plans his outings based on where he can get a charge before returning home.
CONCORD, N.H. – The beautiful New Hampshire weather in the late spring and early summer may not be the only reason Democratic politicians have come to visit the state in recent weeks. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois came to the Granite State a few weeks ago to headline...
Comments / 0