Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard will be inducted into Texas High School Hall of Fame as a player

TYLER, Texas ( KETK) – TJC women’s basketball coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard’s accolades just keep on growing.

It has now been announced that she will be inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

“2022 has been the year of Trenia and it’s just been a blessing that you’re like ‘when is it going to end’ but you feel blessed in the moment and it’s just overwhelming,” TJC Head Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard said.

Coach Trenia was a standout athlete for the Grapeland Sandiettes. And after a trip down memory lane, she was reminded of how much of a baller she was back in the day.

“I didn’t know I was that good. It took my daughter going through sitting in a living room and she was like ‘mom, you had 57 points in a game’ and I’m like ‘yeah I had it a couple of times,’ and she was like ’44 you’re that good mom’ and I was like ‘I was pretty good and I didn’t know I was that good,'” said Coach Tillis-Hoard.

She led the Sandiettes to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1987-88 and 1988-89, winning the championship in 1989. Tillis-Hoard averaged 35 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, and 27 points with 12 rebounds as a senior.

She was a four-time all-state selection and was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989.

“If you would’ve told me one little orange ball would have afforded me this life and these accolades and opportunities, I don’t know if I would have believed you but now there are the possibilities for other little kids so it’s just amazing. I’m so overwhelmed and I’m so grateful,” declared Coach Tillis-Hoard.

After high school, Coach Tillis-Hoard went on to win a national title with SFA and win a national title this past season at TJC. But despite this, she remains humble and says she is honored to show players from small schools that you can do anything you put your mind too.

“What God has for me is mine but have yours and find a way to maybe take away some of the things that made me successful. Utilize those and use them as fuel and then try to learn for yourself. Make your mistakes, work hard be respectful. I think a lot of it is about being a person of character. If you’re a person of character first then the basketball and the accolades and all that will come to you because people want to be around you,” said Coach Tillis-Hoard.

Coach Trenia says that she couldn’t do any of this without God and her support system.

“I had a lot of people fighting in my corner to make sure I was here so none of this was Trenia by herself. No sir, it was a whole lot of people that poured into this hall of fame,” exclaimed Tillis-Hoard.

