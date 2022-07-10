ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard will be inducted into Texas High School Hall of Fame as a player

By David Gibson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4ZIV_0gaPa7P800

TYLER, Texas ( KETK) – TJC women’s basketball coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard’s accolades just keep on growing.

It has now been announced that she will be inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

“2022 has been the year of Trenia and it’s just been a blessing that you’re like ‘when is it going to end’ but you feel blessed in the moment and it’s just overwhelming,” TJC Head Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard said.

Coach Trenia was a standout athlete for the Grapeland Sandiettes. And after a trip down memory lane, she was reminded of how much of a baller she was back in the day.

“I didn’t know I was that good. It took my daughter going through sitting in a living room and she was like ‘mom, you had 57 points in a game’ and I’m like ‘yeah I had it a couple of times,’ and she was like ’44 you’re that good mom’ and I was like ‘I was pretty good and I didn’t know I was that good,'” said Coach Tillis-Hoard.

She led the Sandiettes to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1987-88 and 1988-89, winning the championship in 1989. Tillis-Hoard averaged 35 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, and 27 points with 12 rebounds as a senior.

She was a four-time all-state selection and was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989.

“If you would’ve told me one little orange ball would have afforded me this life and these accolades and opportunities, I don’t know if I would have believed you but now there are the possibilities for other little kids so it’s just amazing. I’m so overwhelmed and I’m so grateful,” declared Coach Tillis-Hoard.

After high school, Coach Tillis-Hoard went on to win a national title with SFA and win a national title this past season at TJC. But despite this, she remains humble and says she is honored to show players from small schools that you can do anything you put your mind too.

“What God has for me is mine but have yours and find a way to maybe take away some of the things that made me successful. Utilize those and use them as fuel and then try to learn for yourself. Make your mistakes, work hard be respectful. I think a lot of it is about being a person of character. If you’re a person of character first then the basketball and the accolades and all that will come to you because people want to be around you,” said Coach Tillis-Hoard.

Coach Trenia says that she couldn’t do any of this without God and her support system.

“I had a lot of people fighting in my corner to make sure I was here so none of this was Trenia by herself. No sir, it was a whole lot of people that poured into this hall of fame,” exclaimed Tillis-Hoard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Arp 13u finishes runner up at USSSA World Series in Florida

ARP, Texas (KETK)- The ARP 13u baseball team is back in town after competing in the USSSA Firecracker Classic in Florida, where the Tigers took home second place, a memory they will cherish forever. “I was really excited especially since Florida is far away and the teams were really good,” says Carlisle player Antonio Ibarra. […]
ARP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Parts of East Texas facing high wildfire risk this week, forest service says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Parts of East Texas are facing high wildfire potential through the weekend, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Continued triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape, increasing the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur this week,” a release from the forest […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

States sending the most people to Texas

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Favor Delivery selects first-ever Chief Taco Officer

TEXAS (KETK) – Texas-based delivery service, Favor Delivery, announced Tuesday that after a months-long search they have appointed their first-ever Chief Taco Officer. Chris Flores of San Antonio, was chosen from hundreds of applicants and will receive over $10,000 to taste test tacos across Texas over the course of two months. Favor will also cover Flores’ food, transportation and accommodations during the trip.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#Highschoolsports#Tjc#The Grapeland Sandiettes
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans find ways to cool off during excessive heat

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for East Texas and that means temperatures could reach a heat index of over 112 degrees. “I just want to eat my popsicle,” said Naomi Jane Wilkerson, 7-year-old Longview girl. Kids like Naomi Jane Wilkerson wanted to spend their day outside playing, but their […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

How to avoid wildfire risks in the current drought

TEXAS (KETK) — It’s no secret that wildfires have been raging across the Lone Star state for last few weeks due to the current drought and extreme heat conditions. In times like these, it’s important to know how to avoid contributing to these fires, as even the smallest spark could ignite and become a much […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Scientists find rare tree thought to be extinct in Texas

(ValleyCentral) — Researchers discovered an oak tree within Texas Big Bend National Park that was thought to have been extinct over 10 years ago. A lone Quercus Tardifilia tree was discovered May 25 at the Texas Big Bend National Park standing at 30 feet tall, according to a news release from The Morton Arboretum. Though […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy