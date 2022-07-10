ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fowles Diary: Chicago delivers in final All-Star Game

What a wonderful All-Star weekend in Chicago. It was pretty neat that the city where I was able to start my career is where I had a chance to play my last All-Star Game. There was so much to do before the actual game with media availabilities, practice and then when we left the arena I had a full day of events ahead. My agency had set up a tea party for me — something to honor all I’ve done over my career. At first, I admit I didn’t really want to do it, but they insisted. I had to invite people, so I brought some of my Chicago friends as well as Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and her family. As hesitant as I was at the start, I’m so glad they convinced me to do since it was really cool. We had a private room in a hotel where they had so many teas. I love tea by the way. They had the china out as well as these awesome little cakes.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy