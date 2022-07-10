ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Darby forms in Pacific as Bonnie fades

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm formed far off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday while another faded after a long march from ocean to another.

The U..S. National Hurricane Center said that newly formed Tropical Storm Darby was centered about 690 miles (1,100 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters said the storm is likely to become a hurricane on Monday, but it poses no threat to land.

Meanwhile, even further out to sea, former Hurricane Bonnie lost the characteristics that made it a tropical cyclone. It was declared to be a tropical storm on July 1 shortly before running across Nicaragua from the Atlantic to the Pacific, where it grew to hurricane force on July 3.

On Saturday, the storm was centered about 1,275 miles (2,055 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula — still with sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The hurricane center said it was expected to dissipate by Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heat; 29 injured

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people. Authorities said 12 firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by the blazes, as reported by Portuguese state television RTP and other local media. By Sunday afternoon, Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency said more than 3,000 firefighters were combating active fires. The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance program that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilizing two firefighting planes to send to its Iberian neighbor, according to the EU crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic. Portugal has long suffered large, and sometimes tragic, forest fires. In 2017, out-of-control wildfires killed more than 100 people.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tsunami waves as high as 42ft predicted to devastate Seattle within minutes of earthquake

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionChannel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Scars remain in German region year after floods

LAACH, Germany (AP) — Half-destroyed bridges. Train tracks that end in the middle of nowhere. Abandoned ruins in one of the world’s richest countries. The scars of last year’s deadly floods are still starkly visible in the Ahr valley, a hilly region south of Cologne that suffered more than half the deaths recorded in the disaster across Germany and neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands. Official figures show 134 people died in the night from July 14-15, 2021, when heavy rains turned swollen streams into raging torrents that burst their banks and swept away cars, roads and houses. The total death toll across the three countries was at least 239. Experts say such extreme weather events are becoming more likely because of climate change. That’s because warmer air can store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts when it’s released.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Hurricane#Atlantic Hurricane#Pacific Coast#Tropical Storm Darby
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

990K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy