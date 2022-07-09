WATCH: Five-star Texas WR commit Johntay Cook's highlight tape

Johntay Cook is one of the nation’s most dynamic playmakers in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The five-star ranks as the No. 6 pass catcher in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite.

Landing the DeSoto high school product was a major splash for Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. Cook chose the Longhorns over the likes of Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Cook excels on the football field using his elite speed and great ball skills. He is one of the sharpest route runners in the class and is a great fit for Sark’s offensive scheme.

Here is a look at Cook’s junior year film where he snagged 38 catches for 806 yards and a whopping 19 touchdowns. Texas fans have lots to be excited about with Cook in the fold.

