HASTINGS, Nebraska — New leadership has taken possession of the Nebraska Republican Party’s Lincoln headquarters. New state GOP Chairman Eric Underwood and his team spent Monday on the basics, including figuring out how to access the GOP’s email accounts, bank accounts and voter contact lists. Underwood said he is focused on ensuring the continuity of […] The post New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO