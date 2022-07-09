ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

WV Patriots split Saturday doubleheader

By Andrew Wilson Sports Writer
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The WV Patriots didn’t allow any runs in the inning they only had eight players on the field. Nor did they allow any runs in the fifth, sixth or seventh innings. But a three-run third inning proved to be the difference...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Fairmont 10U All Stars advance to semifinals

LOGAN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont 10U All Stars are heading to the semifinals. With its 9-1 victory over Moorefield on Tuesday at Logan, Fairmont advances to the semifinals where it will face Elk District at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Logan. Colin Roberts nearly pitched a complete game,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Fairmont still alive in 8-10-year-old state tournament

LOGAN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont staved off elimination in the West Virginia 8-10-year-old Little League state tournament with a pair of roller-coaster wins over Logan and Ona/Milton on Monday. Fairmont opened Monday evening with a 7-5 win over host Logan. Fairmont, the home team on the scoreboard despite...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Erik Martin is ready for a head coaching job

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — About two or three weeks back while shopping at Kroger, I ran into Erik Martin in the section that sells pain relievers. At my age, you have those aches and pains that run from your head to your back to your knees. And Martin, who had been coach Bob Huggins’ trusted assistant for the entire time he has coached at WVU, was still hurting from when last season was nothing but a pain in the — well, you might say hemorrhoid medication would fit the symptoms caused by last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kingwood resident represents Preston at national games

KINGWOOD — Kayla Shahan and her coach, Nona Montgomery, said they enjoyed their trip to the Special Olympics National Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. Shahan, who competed in the bowling competition, said this was the first time she was chosen for the national games. She was the only competitor from Preston County.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Bridgeport 8-10s ousted in pair of Tuesday defeats

LOGAN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s 8-10-year old Little League baseball All-Stars got to stay up way past their bedtimes Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to secure a place in the championship bracket of the state tournament. After a lopsided afternoon defeat to Elk District, Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Dorsey Blonda King Jr.

JANE LEW — Dorsey Blonda King Jr., 84, of Buckhannon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Dorsey was born in Weston on January 5, 1938, a son of the late Dorsey Blonda and Nellie Ruth Ball King. On February 25, 1966,...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Upcoming Walk/Runs Announced for Lewis County

WESTON, WV (July 7, 2022) – Pace Yourself Lewis County has announced upcoming events with a goal of supporting more physical activity in the county through walk/runs. The General Lightburn, the longest running event in the county, will be held in Jane Lew on September 17. 46 Climbs, a mental health and depression awareness event, will also be held and a date and location will be announced at a future time.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Just in between

Just in between June and August. That is July. It seems like in mid-June we are just getting started on summer and it seems like when July appears on the calendar, we take notice and feel like the summer is waning away. A fun fact about July is that it is named after Julius Caesar because it was his birth month. I am still fascinated that we have completed six full months of 2022. As my father used to say, the older you get, the faster the days seem to pass. There is so much I wanted to get done this summer but there never seems to be enough hours in the day. We have managed a mini vacay so far, a few baseball games, some home repairs, and the usual yard work but we still need to pack some of the things that make us look forward to this wonderful time of year. I am looking forward to more time with family and friends, picnics, drive-in movies, outdoor concerts and of course many trips for ice cream. Wishing you and your family days filled with sunshine and fun!
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Several indicted by grand jurors in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dozens were indicted Tuesday by Lewis County grand jurors, according to Prosecutor Christina Flanigan. Those indicted are presumed innocent. There were two sealed indictments, according to Flanigan. Those indicted, and the charges against them, according to Flanigan:. The following are to report for arraignments...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

For the record

KINGWOOD — On July 8, West Virginia State Police charged Thomas Cecil Zweyer, 70, of Kingwood, with failure to register as a sex offender. When Zweyer went to the barracks for his annual registration, he told troopers that he had bought a vehicle in February and not updated his registration to reflect this. He was arraigned by Magistrate Cindy McCrobie, who set bond at $2,500.
KINGWOOD, WV

