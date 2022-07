Lizzo is taking action after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the “Grrls” rapper announced that she has partnered with Live Nation to donate a total of one million dollars to Planned Parenthood and other abortion funds in the wake of the court's distressing attack on body autonomy and human rights. In a TikTok video announcing her pledge, Lizzo revealed that she will personally be donating $500,000 to various organizations while the entertainment company agreed to match that amount.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO