ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

Parlier Police conduct drug sweep leading to marijuana arrest and $1k in cash seized

By Christina Lopez
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARLIER, Calif. — Parlier Police make an arrest for the sales of marijuana and marijuana vape carts along with over $1,000 in...

kmph.com

Comments / 5

Ceeze Nutx
3d ago

this is a joke right? if not, how much did this operation cost the department?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly steals couple’s phones at gunpoint in Visalia

Originally published as a Visalia Police Department Facebook post:. “On 7-6-22 at approximately 11:18 p.m., Officers responded to Ruiz Park in the 600 block of E. Buena Vista Ave. regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Two victims stated they were sitting in their parked vehicle when a male approached, brandished a firearm, and demanded their property. The male suspect fled the area with both victim’s cell phones.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Skimmer Device Found On Bank ATM In Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Porterville Police are warning people to keep an eye on their financial statements after a skimming device, or skimmer, was found in the card slot of a bank’s ATM machine. The department announced the discovery, but did not release the name of the bank...
PORTERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
City
Sanger, CA
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesungazette.com

VPD arrests thief for stealing cell phones

VISALIA – Visalia police officers made quick work of locating two victims’ cell phones and arresting the man who had taken them. According to the Visalia Police Department at 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers responded to Ruiz Park on the 600 block of east Buena Vista Avenue regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest several suspects in deadly shooting

TULARE – Tulare police are questioning several suspects who struck three people and killed one on Stoney Creek Street over the weekend. According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 the officers responded to the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Street regarding four to five shots fired. Upon arrival three subjects were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local area hospitals for treatment.
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Sweeps#Sanger Police Department
thesungazette.com

On duty Tulare police officer arrested for DUI

On June 23, 2022 Tulare Police Department dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a Tulare Police officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle. The officer was identified by his unit number and determined to be Officer Frank Garcia, who has been employed with this department for two and half years.
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Robert Anthony Garcia

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Robert Anthony Garcia. Robert Garcia is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 48-year-old Garcia is 5' 3" tall, 235 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Robert Garcia is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX26

Fresno restaurant owner angry with vandals over costly repairs

A Fresno restaurant owner is tired of making costly repairs due to vandalism. After being hit twice in the past week Yosemite Falls Cafe owner Manny Perales wants to see more arrests and criminals prosecuted. Yosemite Falls Cafe at Ashlan and Highway 99 is now in escrow and close to...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Joshua Elden Ray Deen

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Joshua Elden Ray Deen. Joshua Deen is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Second Degree Burglary. 41-year-old Deen is 6' 3" tall, 280 lbs., and has red or auburn hair, and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Parlier police arrest a woman after a traffic stop leads to meth discovery inside car

PARLIER, Calif. — Parlier Police arrest a woman after a traffic stop Friday morning leading to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers were seen in the area of Manning Avenue and "J" Street in Parlier after complaints of drug activity in the surrounding area. Police saw a car drive nearby and stopped the car for a noticeable traffic violation. During its investigation, Parlier Police searched the car and found several individual small bags of methamphetamine.
PARLIER, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy