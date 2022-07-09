ELECTION PREVIEW: U.S. Senate

Eighteen candidates are on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot for a U.S. Senate seat.

The field includes three candidates who identify as Republicans, seven who identify as Democrats, three who identify as independents, one who identifies with the Socialist Workers Party, one who identifies wth the JFK Republican Party, one who identifies with the Trump Republican Party, and and two who state no party preference.

Patty Murray, a Democrat from Seattle who has held the seat since winning the 1992 election, is running for reelection.

Besides Murray, four others on the ballot ran for the seat the last time it was up in 2016 — Democrats Mohammad Hassan Said and Pano Churchill, and independents Thor Amundson and Charlie Jackson. None of the four made it out of the primary.

The other candidates in the field are Republicans John Guenther, Tiffany Smiley and Bill Hirt; Democrats Sam Cusmir, Bryan Solstin and Ravin Pierre; independents Jon Butler and Naz Paul; Henry Clay Dennison, who prefers Socialist Workers Party; Dave Saulibio, who prefers JFK Republican Party; Leon Lawson, who prefers Trump Republican Party; and Dan Phan Doan and Martin Hash, who have no party preference.

Each of the candidates submitted information for the online voters guide.

Following is part of what each candidate submitted for the guide:

• Dennison, a rail worker on Orcas island, said, “Workers need to break from the Democrats and Republicans, and use our unions to form a party of millions of working people, a labor party, to speak and fight in our interests.”

• Said, a physician in Ephrata, said, “I advocate amendments to the Constitution which include War Powers Act, direct trade with foreign countries by states, National Guard to be under state control, Second Amendment as a privilege and not a right, allow foreign-born Americans to run for President, and U.S. Congress to meet in states by rotation.”

• Guenther of Spokane said, “I will fight crime by ensuring judges don’t allow dangerous individuals out on bail. I will ensure prosecutors file on dangerous individuals, I will fund the police, and will stop tent cities in city limits. I will be involved locally.”

• Smiley, a triage nurse in Richland, said, “Drawing on her experiences as a veteran’s advocate, Tiffany will build coalitions and work for policies that improve public safety and protect Washington families, combat spiraling gas prices and the inflation that’s hurting the middle class and address the homeless crisis plaguing our communities.”

• Doan of Seattle said, “The essence of democracy is “We the People” meaning it is the constituents that decide who they should elect not based on popularity but rather on intelligence that can make wise decisions on their behalf for the greater good of the country.”

• Churchill, who works in public health in Seattle, said, “It is my fervent belief that government by the people, from the people and for the People — shall never perish from this Earth, if we can help it.”

• Saulibio, an Army veteran who works in the aviation field in Spokane, said, “The 7% inflation in 2021, the worst in 40 years, cost the average U.S. household $3,500 more for the same goods and services. Think about this. The ineffective career politicians in charge, who just messed up your wallet, want another chance. Bad idea.”

• Cusmir, a business owner in Kent, said, “In this society, good programs and personnel for security in schools need more development. A system to achieve accountability for government officials and workers needs to be created.”

• Hirt, an aerospace engineer in Bellevue, said, “This year’s candidacy marks a decade of not trying to win but to use the Voters’ Pamphlet to attract viewers to the posts on my blog.”

• Butler of Tonasket said, “My platform is family court reform and family law reform. I’ve been an advocate for going on 10 years now. Helping parents and children here in Washington to around the country and the world.”

• Solstin, an aerospace engineer and software developer in Seattle, said, “Inflation is at a 40-year high. U.S. debt is $30 trillion and accelerating. Since 1971, The Fed’s money printing is administered like a painkiller. After 50 years, the U.S. economy is addicted to synthetic stimulus. We can forgo the Weimar Republic pattern. There is a way out.”

• Hash, a tech company founder in Vancouver, said, “I cannot be bribed, intimidated nor extorted, and have no vices: I’m the kind of qualified and incorruptible citizen who should be in Congress.”

• Murray, a U.S. senator from Seattle, said, “These last few years have been some of the toughest for our state that I can remember. But that has only made me more determined to be a strong voice in the other Washington for our workers and families.”

• Amundson of Olympia said, “I am not an attorney, and I am not a politician. Therefore, there will be no question about who I am working for. I will lead Washington into the 21st century.”

• Jackson of Anacortes, said, “The incumbent has been in office 29 years; the National Debt has increased over $26,400,000,000,000 during her time in office. Without your help it will not get repaired, the people who created this mess have no incentive to fix it.”

• Paul, a businesswoman in Kirkland, said, “We all see the bad direction our country is headed and we all see the hypocrisy among both sides of the establishment. We all want change. I am that change.”

• Pierre, an aerospace engineer in Seattle, said, “We need newly elected blood and energy within U.S. Congress. I’m an engineer and America’s first data scientist U.S. Senate candidate.”

• Lawson of Shelton said, “If you want real reform we need a leader that knows the people on the streets. I see you and I hear you, but you must stand up and vote.”