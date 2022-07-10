Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s flagship library has been closed for nearly two months, and city leaders are still unsure when the branch will reopen. “We’re into 50-something days with Welty being closed now,” Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said. “We’re still on a recurrent day-to-day closing basis because the heat index expected between now and August can range anywhere from the middle 80s to the upper 90s or above.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO