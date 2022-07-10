ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 1

Related
mageenews.com

Highway 49 South of Magee Closed (North Lane)

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, an 18th wheeler hauling huge steel plates overturned on highway 49 in the north bound lane south of Magee near BaldwinRoad.
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

110 laid off with closing of Jackson plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

TOP HEADLINES

CrimeStoppers offer $1,000 reward for info on missing Ole Miss student. It’s been four days since the University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and there’s still no sign of him. Vicksburg getting high-tech cameras through project NOLA to combat crime. The city of...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Wlbt#Weather
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Storm damage on Oak Ridge Road

Local resident and VDN reader John Kirby Day (no relation to David Day) submitted a video of the storm damage along Oak Ridge Road in Warren County Saturday night into early Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. VDN welcomes reader submissions of all things notable and newsworthy to [email protected] or...
WLBT

Highway 49 roadwork expected to be completed by July 16

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Road work on Highway 49 is expected to be finished by the end of the week, according to MDOT. Crews have been working on a 7.5-mile stretch of 49 from Florence to Richland. They’ve added another lane and a shoulder in each direction. Crews...
FLORENCE, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s flagship library remains closed to HVAC issues ‘for 50-something days’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s flagship library has been closed for nearly two months, and city leaders are still unsure when the branch will reopen. “We’re into 50-something days with Welty being closed now,” Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said. “We’re still on a recurrent day-to-day closing basis because the heat index expected between now and August can range anywhere from the middle 80s to the upper 90s or above.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday. The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road. Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop. The victim’s name has not been released....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland police officer passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland Police Department sergeant died on Sunday, July 10. According to RPD Chief of Police Brian Myers, Sergeant Ray Daniels passed unexpectedly at his home. “Sergeant Daniels served his community with honor, dedication, and selflessness for more than 20 years,” Myers said. “Sgt. Daniels was...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a business burglary. If you have any information, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland Police Department Detective Corey Clark at (601) 853-7964. Want more WLBT news in...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Centerville man alive after tractor-trailer veers off Highway 49, overturns

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Centerville man is alive after state police say his tractor-trailer left the road and overturned. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Malcolm Lollis was traveling north on Highway 49 just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when his rig veered off the highway and overturned. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy