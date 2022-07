The stakes to make the playoffs are getting higher as the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the second half of its season on Sunday with the 2022 Quaker State 400. William Byron, who won this race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last year, is one of five drivers with two wins on the season and will try to be the first to record a third. He enters the 2022 NASCAR at Atlanta starting grid at 11-1 in the latest 2022 Quaker State 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but there are other drivers looking for their day in the sun as well. The 2022 NASCAR at Atlanta green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO