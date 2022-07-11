ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Community aims to turn pain into purpose, anger into activism in wake of Highland Park shooting

By Evelyn Holmes, Maher Kawash, Christian Piekos
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8ofy_0gaPKVc300

The Highland Park community continues to grieve the seven lives lost and the dozens of others injured in that horrific Fourth of July mass shooting .

Hundreds of people from all over Chicagoland converged on Highland Park Saturday to voice their sadness, anger and frustration, as well as to call for an end to gun violence.

Several events were held in Highland Park, as many try to heal after the deadly parade attack.

"I just want to see that we can all pull together and get through these crazy times," said North Shore resident, Randy McCool.

Barricades have been in place all over downtown Highland Park for nearly a week now, but come early Sunday morning, they will be moved and the streets where this unthinkable mass shooting unfolded will reopen.

Shattered but not broken by gun violence, the community of Highland Park once again comes together.

RELATED: Highland Park shooting witness recounts seeing parade gunman on roof, narrowly escaping gunfire

A man who witnessed the horrifying attack on his community recalled seeing the gunman peering down from a nearby rooftop when shots rang out.

"I just feel it was important to be here, to show the community that even if we don't live here, that we do care," said Jeffrey Sullivan, who worked in Highland Park.

Another gathering was held again Saturday afternoon, this time in Sunset Wood Park, less than one mile away from the deadly scene. They gathered to remember those who lost their lives that day, as well as help some left traumatized by the July 4 mass shooting to use their pain for a purpose and their anger for activism.

"The tragedy and trauma that we've experienced in the last few days should never happen ever again," said Rachel Jacoby, a March For Our Lives community organizer. "No community should ever have to experience this grief, and we're here today to help people turn that into something larger to create change."

But for some of those who still want to call Highland Park home, re-claiming peace through healing isn't enough, they want change.

RELATED: Police say previous contact with Crimo family included 'clear and present danger' concerns

We're learning more about the turbulent home life of accused Highland Park shooter, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III.

"You want to make sure that you have a presence; that you are not always sheltering and hiding; that we will come together and that we can try to make change," said Mark Schnitzer, a Highland Park resident.

Susan Dunne and Pat Callahan traveled to Saturday's rally all the way from Western Springs, Illinois.

"We cannot become numb to this, we have to keep fighting," Callahan said.

She said she had just marched in the nation's capital one month ago following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"The fact that we are here less than a month later, the same thing in our neighboring city is just appalling, it's just appalling," she added.

For Lawrence Ligas, this tragedy is personal.

"I am a survivor of bullet wounds, of Chicago street violence," Ligas said.

Ligas is the founder of the grassroots organization Logan Square Concerned Citizens.

He said the nation needs to better address mental health issues to keep these atrocities from repeating.

"Somebody needs to pick up the phone. You hear something, you see something, you say something," Ligas said.

Another group also came together in the north Chicago suburb, marching as one from the Immaculate Conception and St. James, as they made their way to the growing memorials in downtown Highland Park.

"We gotta stick together and we got to support one another, no matter what religion," said lifelong Highland Park resident, Clara Tortorice.

"What I have heard from them is fear, anxiety -- not being able to sleep going through this trauma. So I think it's very important for us, as a community of faith, to be together," said Father Hernan Cuervas.

It's a message of peace and healing as this community seemingly becomes stronger with each day that passes after the Fourth of July tragedy.

The community continues to rally together Saturday, marching as they made thier way to the growing memorials in downtown HIghland Park.

"We're just heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred the other day. We know these people need our care and concern and love. Hopefully, this is just one way we show it up," said Lincolnshire resident, Ken Conry.

Conry is among the many people who are still shocked this all happened so close to home but are now hoping it can lead to change.

"It's always something that's happened somewhere else, but maybe some good can come out of this," he said. "People can have guns, that's fine, but they don't need the assault weapons."

Weaved between the park's trees were sorrowful messages.

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooting victims ID'd

Pieces of orange fabric represent some of the nation's youngest victims of gun violence.

"The notes that are here have been written by members of the Highland Park community who are now speaking in one collective voice to say enough is enough," said Highland Park resident Jacqueline von Edelburg.

Downtown business owner Aly Pedowitz prepares to reopen her seven stores for the first time.

She said healing is a community effort.

"We will be able to reclaim it as this place, where we can all be together and be happy and heal together and just support one another," she said.

That healing process continues Sunday, as well as in the week ahead, with more vigils and gatherings planned to support the community.

Separate funerals were held Friday for three of the seven victims killed - 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza , who, like Uvaldo, was from Waukegan, a city north of Highland Park along the Lake Michigan coast.

A funeral service was also held Saturday for Eduardo Uvaldo , who died Wednesday at an Evanston hospital from wounds suffered during the attack on the parade.

Officials identified all 7 of the people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting on the 4th of July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Western Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#School Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime
The Record North Shore

Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally

Tied to a rope stretched between two trees is an orange strip of fabric. It represents a recent victim of gun violence. Next to the first piece of orange fabric is another one. Then another one. And another. And then hundreds more. Between two other trees is another rope, and hundreds more orange strips are […] The post Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Father of Highland Park shooting suspect should accept role in tragedy

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the accused Highland Park shooting suspect, said he had “zero” involvement with the crime that left seven people dead and dozens others wounded. I would disagree. He signed an adult consent for his namesake son’s Firearm Owners Identification Card application, because he was a minor. He did so after his son tried to commit suicide and then threatened to “kill everyone.”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Arrest made in West Englewood shooting that seriously wounded Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in West Englewood last month that left a Chicago police officer seriously injured. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the arrest of Jabari Edwards, 28. Edwards was apprehended in Burlington, Iowa and will be extrodited back to Chicago where he's expected to face two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Former St. Mary Parish pastor, Msgr. Sarauskas, dies at 77

Monsignor R. George Sarauskas, who served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Riverside from 2004 to 2011, died at the age of 77 on June 25, 2022, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week. Born April 2, 1945 in Bavaria, Germany, during the final weeks of World War II...
RIVERSIDE, IL
advantagenews.com

New legislation introduced in response to Highland Park shooting

New legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a "white flag" law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be triggered, preventing that person from obtaining a FOID card until they are 24 years old.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy