Since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Lamar Jackson has impressed NFL fans with his unique brand of quarterback skills, and his ability to improve. Despite his achievements, Jackson was snubbed in a recent ranking by NFL personnel. The former MVP was left out of the Top10 quarterback list, and Nick Wright is not here for it. Watch as he tells Eric Mangini why it's an outrage that Lamar was left out while players like Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson made it in.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO