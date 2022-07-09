Photos: Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev heavyweight war

Nate Diaz can’t be any more clear about the fact that he is not happy with his current situation and wants out of the UFC. For most of the past year, the mercurial MMA star has been itching to fight the last bout on his UFC contract, but he’s been unable to get booked. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), one of the sport’s most popular fighters, repeatedly has aired his frustration over social media, imploring the UFC to get him a fight and, at times, requesting his release.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO