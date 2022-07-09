ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev heavyweight war

By Boxing Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
Derek Chisora defeated Kubrat Pulev by a split decision in a thrilling heavyweight brawl Saturday at O2 Arena in London.

