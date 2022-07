According to Damian Priest, WWE will celebrate Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary on the July 25 episode of WWE RAW. On the July 11 episode of WWE RAW, Priest briefly noted that the company will recognize the milestone when RAW comes to Madison Square Garden in two weeks. The remark came during a confrontation between The Mysterios and Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day duo has been feuding with the father-son pairing in recent weeks, and they continue to claim that Rey is both a bad father and a bad leader.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO