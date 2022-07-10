ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cops hunt masked gunman who has fatally shot four horses at close range in separate attacks at family owned Cowboy Trail Rides stables in Las Vegas: Suspect says he doesn't believe horses should be in the area

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A masked bandit has shot dead four horses 'at close range' in separate incidents at a dude ranch just outside of Las Vegas over the last seven months.

In the most recent attack on July 4, , the suspect was caught on surveillance video creeping onto the property of the family-owned Cowboy Trail Rides stables on the Red Rock National Conservation area minutes from main the strip in Sin City.

'You gotta be a sick individual to shoot a horse in the pen,' ranch manager Michael Flood told Fox 5 Las Vegas after a mule was killed in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bmh5w_0gaPKAK200
The group Friends of Red Rock Canyon is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5UMS_0gaPKAK200

He said that he had confronted a man who was sabotaging the trails because the stranger didn't approve of the business.

'We had a guy who was destroying our own trails out here,' Flood told the TV station. 'He was putting rocks on the horse manure and sprinkling ajax on the trail and he said he doesn't believe horses should be out here.'

Someone tried to release all 50 of the horses that are stable on the ranch in January, but the animals herded together and did not wander off the ranch, according to the news report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mB1l_0gaPKAK200
Ranch manager Mike Flood said that a man had been sabotaging trails because he didn't approve of horses on the conservation area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2747Ri_0gaPKAK200
The family-owned Cowboy Trail Rides stables on the Red Rock National Conservation area minutes from main the strip in Sin City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXUdz_0gaPKAK200
Two men are seen on the Cowboy Trail ride, a privately owned ranch which provides horse rides in the Las Vegas area

Since January three more animals have been killed, in March, June and on Independence Day, according to Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. David Valenta, who is working with the federal Bureau of Land Management on the case.

'These crimes have all occurred at night,' Valenta said in a video released on Twitter. 'These shootings are intentional and the suspect is actively concealing his identity.'

Night surveillance footage shows what appears to be a man wearing a ski mask, ear protectors and gloves wandering around the fence line of the ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OCym_0gaPKAK200
Lt. David Valenta said that the suspect is actively concealing his identity and should be considered armed and dangerous

The man parks near the ranch and walks onto the property on foot to murder the animals.

In one grainy shot, the man can be seen holding a handgun.

'Each horse has been shot at close range,' Valenta said. 'The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.'

Investigators released the videos to the public so that the could see if they recognize any identifying characteristics.

PETA is offering a $5000 reward for any tip that leads to the suspect's capture.

'Red Rock's gentle horses are in danger, and they need the public's help,' PETA senior vice president Colleen O'Brien said. 'PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and stopped from shooting more animals.'

The group Friends of Red Rock Canyon is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UkoV_0gaPKAK200

Comments / 28

Nicole Cristalen
2d ago

Some people ain’t worth the 3 minutes it took to make them!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ I hope they are caught soon!!!

Reply
28
Karen Bonfiglio
1d ago

Ughh… poor horses! I hope they nab this guy soon before he kills anymore!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'People died screaming before my eyes - there were bodies everywhere': Eyewitness describes moment three gunmen armed with rifles and pistols kill 15 in 'brutal and heartless' attack at South African bar

At least 15 people were killed in a bar in South Africa last night after gunmen 'randomly' opened fire at customers - using automatic rifles and powerful handguns. The shocking mass murder in the tavern in Soweto, Johannesburg, followed another bar shooting just hours earlier in Pietermaritzburg, which claimed the lives of four people .
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mom of Connecticut boy accused of dousing ball in gas, setting it on fire and burning six-year-old neighbor's face with it says victim's mother should be ARRESTED after video showed he was not attacked by a bully as she claimed

The mother of the Connecticut boy accused of setting his six-year-old neighbor on fire slammed the burned boy's mother after a video revealed the incident was not a result of bullying - as was previously claimed. Laura Giacobbe, 45, threatened legal action against the Krankall family and called for Maria...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Insider

A 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to a bleeding woman unless she agreed to go to a hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum." But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Horse Manure#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox 5 Las Vegas#Bureau Of Land Management
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'They came to a gunfight with a pocketknife': Retired plumber, 93, blasts burglar with a shotgun - leaving him critically injured - after gang broke into his home and came at him with a FISHING POLE

A 93-year-old man has shot and critically injured a would-be burglar after a gang tried to break into his home in California. Retired plumber Joe Howard Teague repeatedly warned the attempted robbers that he had a shotgun, but they continued to approach and throw things at him. Teague told reporters...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Founder of non-profit, 32, that helped needy families is found shot dead in his Virginia home: Wife who was home with their two young children called 911, claiming she heard an intruder

A 32-year-old non-profit founder was found fatally shot in his Fairfax, Virginia home that he shared with his wife and two young children on Friday. His wife has claimed an intruder shot him. Gret Glyer, founder of fundraising non-profit DonorSee, was found dead inside his Bolton Village Court home around...
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I Michael Myers'ed my sister': Police tell court what TikToker teen, 16, said after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister

A teenage TikToker accused of stabbing her sleeping sister to death joked to cops that she 'Michael Myers'ed' her, a court in Pennsylvania heard. Claire Miller, 16, was 14 when wheelchair-bound Helen, 19, was murdered at their family home in Manheim Township, Lancaster County last February. The high schooler was...
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy