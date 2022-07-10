Pompeanniversary: Bob Pompeani is Pittsburgh through and through

Pompeanniversary: Segment 1 09:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In 1982, Bob Pompeani joined his hometown KDKA-TV. At just 22 years old, the Hopewell native added to an already legendary staff of Pittsburgh sports icons featuring the likes of John Sanders, John Steigerwald, Ken Mease, and Steve Talbot.

Within a couple of years, Bob evolved from a producer and reporter into the station's weekend anchor. Pomp proved a valuable member of the team in the mid-80s, coming up with segments like high school "Extra Effort" which ran for more than three decades.

When Pittsburgh sports history was made, Bob was there including hall of fame induction ceremonies like Joe Greene and back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. Pomp helped create Pittsburgh history himself when then KBL tapped him to host the first years of the call-in show "Sports Beat" with Guy Junker.

Before moving into the booth where many fans recognize him today, he started as a sideline reporter for Steelers preseason games in the late 90s. In just a few years, Pomp donned the headset and started calling the games himself.

The turn of the century brought more exciting sports moments in Bob's career including three Super Bowls for the Steelers and four more Stanley Cups for the Penguins. Meanwhile, his popularity continued to grow with programs like the Sports Showdown and Nightly Sports Call.

Throughout his four decades at KDKA, few landed major interviews Including Barry Bonds, Arnold Palmer, Mario Lemieux, and Ben Roethlisberger.

He is a member of the Pennsylvania, Beaver County, and Hopewell Sports Halls of Fame. He was named the city's favorite sportscaster in 1997, all while earning six Golden Quill Awards and three Mid-Atlantic Emmys. Bob also made history in 1998, becoming the first male to win the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy's Professional Image Award.

Pomp has always kept up with his golf game and wanted to be a pro golfer before a career-ending heart issue made him turn to sports broadcasting. Bob was the 2000 Tri-State PGA Distinguished Service Award Winner for his local contributions to the sport.

In 2011, he was named Father of the Year by the National Father's Day Council. A year later he took home a people's choice award for "Dancing with Pittsburgh Celebrities" Pomp was also given the Lifetime Achievement award by the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh in 2015.

When it comes to bringing viewers the latest sports news, and covering the big games, all while supporting the family, friends, and co-workers he loves in the city he adores -- Western Pennsylvania has learned Bob Pompeani is Pittsburgh.