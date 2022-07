For many of us, "The Flintstones" was a hilarious childhood cartoon we enjoyed as we imagined ourselves using our feet to drive a car made of sticks and stones. This cartoon was released in 1960 and featured two Stone Age families living a modern-ish lifestyle, according to IMDB. Luckily, fans can enjoy an Airbnb in Sandgate, Vermont, to get a taste of what living in a cave is like, according to Airbnb. This cave-like home is located in the woods and features design elements that will continuously make you feel like part of "The Flintstones" family.

5 DAYS AGO