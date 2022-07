Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been selected as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois and Kentucky, ranking 7th and 22nd, respectively, in the large company category. The Best Places to Work in Illinois list is a project of the Daily Herald Business Ledger and Best Companies Group, and honors companies that benefit the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The Best Places to Work in Kentucky list, an effort of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), recognizes companies for their commitment to workplace excellence. CSI has made Kentucky’s list for 10 straight years.

19 HOURS AGO