Celebrities

Johnny Depp slams ex-wife Amber Heard on new album with Jeff Beck

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KM5JO_0gaPIq1c00
Johnny Depp leaves the Sage concert venue after performing with Jeff Beck in Gateshead, England on June 3. Scott Heppell/AP

He’s silent no more: Johnny Depp is using his latest album to sing out about winning his contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a report.

“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf—ing night,” he sings on the record he made with legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck, which is set to be released Friday, the Sunday Times of London reported.

Depp penned two songs on the album, titled “18,” with Beck, the former Yardbirds guitarist. The tunes appear to reveal how Depp may have been feeling during the grueling, weeks-long trial that exposed the couple’s troubled married life to the world.

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on one track, called “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade,” according to the Times.

“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” he belts out in another line of the song.

Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of tour dates throughout the UK in June. Their album is named for the youthful age the pair say they feel whenever they play music, the paper reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8pS2_0gaPIq1c00
Depp recently won in a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After Depp’s two songs, the remaining tracks off the album are cover songs, including “Caroline, No” by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and Lou Reed’s “Venus and Furs” by the Velvet Underground, according to The Times.

Outside of his prolific acting career, Depp has a long history of playing music. He recently announced he will be going on tour next summer with his rock supergroup “Hollywood Vampires,” which consists of Depp, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen.

Depp scored a win in his case last month against Heard, 36, whom he sued for defamation after she wrote a piece for the Washington Post 2018 alleging abuses against an unnamed partner.

After a nationally televised trial, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages – though Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000.

Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit against her ex-husband.

