Mets capitalize on Marlins’ extra-inning error in dramatic walk-off win

The Mets unveiled Keith Hernandez’s “17” plaque above Citi Field, but the former first baseman’s number wasn’t the only thing that got retired Saturday.

Less celebrated by the sellout crowd of 43,336 was the retirement of the Mets’ bats for nine innings, before a dose of ugly-ball by the Marlins interjected in the 10th.

“There were a lot of weird things that happened during that game,” Brandon Nimmo said after pitcher Tan Scott bungled his comebacker, allowing the Mets to score the winning run in a 5-4, 10-inning victory. “To win that way, I guess is how the game was going.”

The victory was the Mets’ first on an error with two outs in extra innings since Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the Red Sox, according to the team. Hernandez, of course, played in that game.

The Mets, who managed just five hits and trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the 10th inning, appeared cooked on this day after Luis Guillorme struck out for the second out, with automatic runner Mark Canha still at second base. But Tomas Nido hit a grounder that rolled under third baseman Brian Anderson’s glove for an RBI double that tied the score.

The Mets celebrate after their walk-off win over the Marlins. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Tomas Nido scores the game-winning run. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Nimmo followed with a chopper to the mound. Scott dropped the ball, then threw it away, bringing in Nido and allowing the Mets to escape after Starling Marte and James McCann both exited the game early with injuries .

Marte departed in the fourth inning with left-groin tightness, according to the Mets. McCann departed in the sixth with left side tightness after he tagged Jesus Sanchez out at the plate; he was replaced at catcher by Nido. Both Marte and McCann will receive imaging and will be evaluated Sunday.

“You really want to figure out a way to win a game on Keith’s day, so the baseball gods shined on us,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Nido was involved in a key play in the top of the 10th that helped the Mets minimize the damage after Francisco Lindor’s errant throw had allowed Billy Hamilton to score the go-ahead run.

Jon Berti had reached second base after Lindor threw to third on Berti’s grounder in the hole in an attempt to nail Hamilton, but misfired. Berti, however, was picked off second base by Nido for the first out.

Francisco Lindor connects on a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Pete Alonso crushes a solo home run in the fourth inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

“I feel like in the minors were always taught to throw the ball; you never know what can happen at the other end of the ball,” Nido said. “That was one of those situations when I picked it [in the dirt] I knew guys are usually going one step going in the direction to the next base. Even though he was able to get back, giving Lindor a chance to make a tag and make something happen, that is what it’s about.”

Adam Ottavino surrendered a leadoff homer to Jesus Aguilar in the eighth inning that tied the score 3-3. It was a second straight Ottavino letdown against the Marlins; the right-hander allowed a walkoff homer to Nick Fortes on June 26 in Miami, costing the Mets an opportunity at a three-game sweep. On Saturday, Ottavino worked ahead 0-2 in the count to Aguilar before hanging a slider that disappeared over the left-field fence.

Lindor delivered a two-run homer in the sixth against Braxton Garrett that gave the Mets a 3-2 lead. The blast, off the left-field foul pole, was Lindor’s fifth in 10 games against the Marlins this season and his 15th overall. Lindor stood at home plate trying to finesse the ball fair as it left his bat.

Francisco Lindor reacts after his home run. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Carlos Carrasco pitches on Saturday during the Mets’ win over the Marlins. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

The Mets didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning, when Pete Alonso smashed a two-out solo homer. The home run was Alonso’s first since June 25 and gave him 23 for the season. Alonso snapped a 10-game streak without an RBI and increased his MLB lead to 70.

Anderson’s RBI double off Carlos Carrasco with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth tied the score 1-1, but Guillorme’s strong relay throw to the plate helped limit the damage in the inning. Guillorme gloved Nimmo’s throw and in one motion fired to McCann, who tagged out Sanchez.

McCann departed the game during the pitching change that brought in reliever Seth Lugo, after grabbing his left side. Avisail Garcia later scored on a wild pitch by Lugo for a 3-2 Miami lead.

“Probably the best play of the game was Guillorme’s throw,” Showalter said. “That’s one where you never ask for a refund on that, just seeing that go on. He’s something. He’s always anticipatory.

“There were so many plays over the course of that game. Very seldom do you get outhit and make more errors [and win].”