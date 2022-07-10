ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC8JD_0gaPINrt00

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosts another gas giveaway 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.

Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas.

One of the organizers said the event was a success.

"It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it."

Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

City of Chicago starts bike giveaway program

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The city of Chicago is preparing to start a program to give away 5,000 bikes and safety equipment. Applications will start being accepted next week for Bike Chicago. It’s an effort to get single-speed bikes into the hands of people who don’t already have a bike. In this first year, 500 bikes will be given to people who are at least 14 years old, may find it hard to get around the city, and who have a household income of 100 percent of the median city income, which is about $104,000 dollars for a family of four.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Gary, IN
Government
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Giving Out 5,000 Free Bikes Through 2026

CHICAGO — The city is giving away 5,000 free bikes, plus free maintenance and safety equipment over the next four years as part of a new city program. Bike Chicago, a collaboration between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Transportation, will kick off this summer with at least 500 free bikes in the first year of the program, officials said in a press release Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Rogers Park#Election Local#Citgo#Amoco
CBS Chicago

Highland Park food pantry wants to make sure Latinos are not overlooked

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Highland Park community continues to heal after the tragic 4th of July parade mass shooting, a food pantry wants to make sure everyone, including those who speak Spanish, gets the resources they need.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with a food pantry trustee to make sure the Hispanic population isn't overlooked. "These are our neighbors" Pablo Alvarez wants to make sure the Latino community doesn't fall through the cracks when it comes to those who need to heal after the deadly Highland Park shooting. "These are our students at Highland Park High School. I'm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City giving away 5,000 free bikes by 2026

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Who wants to go for a bike ride? The Chicago Department of Transportation wants to get more people rolling by giving away 5,000 free bikes with a helmet and a lock by 2026.The city will be taking online and paper applications starting Monday July 18 through August 4.You can apply here. To apply, you must be a Chicago resident at least 14 years old, make less than $100,000 a year for a family of four and participate in a CDOT mobility program.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

'Red flag' law rarely used in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois has had a law allowing courts to take guns away from potentially dangerous people since 2019. In the wake of last week's mass shooting in Highland Park, CBS 2's Chris Tye looked into the Firearm Restraining Order Act, often referred to as a red flag law, how often it's used and what those seeking to use it should keep in mind.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Highland Park holds moment of silence one week after July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At 10:14 a.m. Monday, church bells rang out seven times in Highland Park, as dozens of people stood outside for a two-minute moment of silence, to pay their respects to the victims of last week's mass shooting at the July 4th parade.The moment of silence was held at the exact time the shooting started last Monday, and the church bells tolled once for each of the seven people who died:Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park Irina McCarthy of Highland Park Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park Stephen Straus of Highland Park Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park bar offers space for support after a regular lost his life in parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After the July 4th parade massacre took one of their longtime customers, a neighborhood bar in Highland Park has become the space for support and healing for the community. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, multiple people have called Norton's, 1905 Sheridan Rd., the "Cheers" of Highland Park. The staff are now planning for a benefit concert there this weekend. And as they quickly learned, everyone in Highland Park was impacted by the shooting. It was a busy Tuesday night at Norton's Restaurant, where everybody really...
CBS Chicago

Crowds head to downtown Highland Park to show support to shops, restaurants

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds are walking around the downtown area in Highland Park – showing support as they shop and small businesses and eat at local restaurants. Many of those businesses were forced to shut down for a week, following the massacre at the July 4th parade. Now, they are reopening and refocusing with the community's help. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, many different kinds of love and support have been on display in Highland Park this week. For some, that looks like stopping for a conversation and a hug, and four others, it...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy