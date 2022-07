FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The quiet and less humid pattern continues into the start of the workweek, but we’ll crank up the heat just a bit. The upper 80s to low 90s return for Monday for a brief period of time before showers and the chance for some storms comes in overnight into Tuesday. If storms develop, a few strong storms that develop out toward the west could maintain their energy and move into our region. We’ll be monitoring this and keeping you updated if anything does get close to us.

