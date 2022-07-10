ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry's controversial tell-all memoir 'has been delayed until next year': Buckingham Palace gets to breathe a sigh of relief... for now

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Prince Harry's controversial tell-all memoir may be delayed until next year after it failed to appear on a list of upcoming book release.

Sources suggested that the omission of the Duke's 'heartfelt' book from the latest Penguin Random House listings meant that it might not be published this autumn, as previously expected.

The book's missing status has reportedly raised eyebrows in Royal circles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fb4O_0gaPGYpi00
Harry and Meghan are pictured at St Paul's Cathedral for the Queen's Thanksgiving mass, June

A Royal insider told The Sun on Sunday: 'If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.

'Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.'

It followed rumours in May that the 'intimate' book could be delayed as an exact release date remained elusive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKXvR_0gaPGYpi00
Many in Buckingham Palace, including perhaps the Queen herself, may be relieved at the news

That suggests either the book will have a surprise release - or it won't be on shelves in 2022.

Last year it was revealed that Harry had signed a deal with publisher Penguin Random House.

He has reportedly been working with a ghost-writer, the novelist John Moehringer.

Harry had said he was writing ‘not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become’, revealing he wanted to include ‘the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned’.

A spokesperson for Penguin Random House's subsidiary publisher Transworld said: 'We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.'

