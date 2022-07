More than two dozen new fires have sparked in Utah since Friday, scorching more than 13,000 acres, or twice the number of acres that had burned prior to the weekend. But what Gov. Spencer Cox said he found even more alarming is that 23 of the 26 new fire starts between Friday and Sunday were caused by human activity, including the Halfway Hill Fire that has burned more than 10,000 acres in Millard County and the Jacob City Fire, which the governor stood in front of Monday afternoon in Stockton, Tooele County.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO