Annual Johnnie Johnson Festival brings the sounds of blues, funk to Palatine Park

Just in between June and August. That is July. It seems like in mid-June we are just getting started on summer and it seems like when July appears on the calendar, we take notice and feel like the summer is waning away. A fun fact about July is that it is named after Julius Caesar because it was his birth month. I am still fascinated that we have completed six full months of 2022. As my father used to say, the older you get, the faster the days seem to pass. There is so much I wanted to get done this summer but there never seems to be enough hours in the day. We have managed a mini vacay so far, a few baseball games, some home repairs, and the usual yard work but we still need to pack some of the things that make us look forward to this wonderful time of year. I am looking forward to more time with family and friends, picnics, drive-in movies, outdoor concerts and of course many trips for ice cream. Wishing you and your family days filled with sunshine and fun!

