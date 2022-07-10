ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Annual Johnnie Johnson Festival brings the sounds of blues, funk to Palatine Park

By John Mark Shaver FAIRMONT NEWS EDITOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The annual Johnnie Johnson Blues and Jazz Festival brought some throwback sounds to Palatine Park Saturday evening, and those in attendance heard new artists carrying on the legacy of a West Virginia legend. The evening featured music from AJ & The Jiggawatts, Eddie...

WVNews

So many choices, so little time

Only the uninformed will say, “There’s nothing to do” in Marion and surrounding counties. In fact, my entire column this week covers the myriad (and mostly free) events available. Get your summer on, people!. Valley Falls State Park. Calling all mountain bike enthusiasts! The annual Enduro Race...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fairmont, WV
West Virginia State
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Upcoming Walk/Runs Announced for Lewis County

WESTON, WV (July 7, 2022) – Pace Yourself Lewis County has announced upcoming events with a goal of supporting more physical activity in the county through walk/runs. The General Lightburn, the longest running event in the county, will be held in Jane Lew on September 17. 46 Climbs, a mental health and depression awareness event, will also be held and a date and location will be announced at a future time.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) residents express concerns during workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen residents answered the question 'What will make our neighborhoods better?' during a community workshop held Tuesday. The meeting was one of a series of community sessions that are part of the city’s effort to update its comprehensive plan in terms of current and future land-use policies.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Just in between

Just in between June and August. That is July. It seems like in mid-June we are just getting started on summer and it seems like when July appears on the calendar, we take notice and feel like the summer is waning away. A fun fact about July is that it is named after Julius Caesar because it was his birth month. I am still fascinated that we have completed six full months of 2022. As my father used to say, the older you get, the faster the days seem to pass. There is so much I wanted to get done this summer but there never seems to be enough hours in the day. We have managed a mini vacay so far, a few baseball games, some home repairs, and the usual yard work but we still need to pack some of the things that make us look forward to this wonderful time of year. I am looking forward to more time with family and friends, picnics, drive-in movies, outdoor concerts and of course many trips for ice cream. Wishing you and your family days filled with sunshine and fun!
FAIRMONT, WV
Shakespeare
WVNews

First Senior Skip Day scheduled

Senior citizens in Lewis and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to show off their skills in a variety of competitions on Saturday, July 23 at the first of three Senior S.K.I.P (Still Keeping It Physical) Days at Lewis County Park. LC Senior Center Activities Director Belinda Lewis is organizing the event, made possible through a grant from the Pallotine Foundation.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Jewel of the Alleghenies Quilt Show winners announced

TERRA ALTA — Winners have been announced for the Jewel of the Alleghenies Quilt Show held at Terra Alta over the Fourth of July. This is the 11th year of planning the quilt show, now under the direction of Karen Chroussis, and special gratitude is extended to area businesses and individuals for their continued financial generosity.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Wednesday

VFW Post 573 Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., game begins 6 p.m., 430 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg. Open to the public. Pray the Rosary for peace and justice, noon, Clarksburg City Park, Nutter Fort. West Fork Conservation District Board of Supervisors monthly meeting, 9 a.m., USDA Service Center, Mount Clare.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Auxiliary plans 2022 Ball of the Year

MORGANTOWN — The Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary Ball of the Year event will be held on Nov. 5, at the Morgantown Event Center. The theme this year is Appalachian Revival. “When we began to plan this year’s event, I was filled with hope of what has been a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Queen Ceres I remembered her reign fondly

KINGWOOD — Preston County’s first Queen Ceres Louise Shaw Miller, 100, passed away on June 30, and in a 2018 interview with the newspaper, she fondly remembered her time as Queen Ceres I. It was the beginning of a tradition that has continued for 80 Preston County Buckwheat...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ham radio operators active in Preston County

KINGWOOD — Amateur radio operators, or hams, come from all walks of life, according to The American Radio Relay League, and among them are a number of Prestonians. They are people of all ages, income levels and nationalities. Whether they prefer talking into a microphone, interfacing their radios to a tablet and typing messages, or sending Morse code by hand, they use their radios to reach out to each other and sometimes are called on by officials if there is an emergency.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Beaming us into the future

The pictures are amazing. The science behind the effort to be able to take them even more so. On Monday, when the first photos of deep space were released, many of us were in a state of wonderment. Never in our lifetimes had images been produced of the galaxies so far, far away.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Lewis commission addresses cell tower issues

Recent cellphone tower issues are being addressed, Lewis County commissioners stated, culminating in a visit from US Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Office on Monday, July 11. Commission President Agnes Queen said the officials toured the county beginning in Jane Lew, then went to Horner, Vadis, and Walkersville. “Thank you...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

