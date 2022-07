ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO