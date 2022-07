GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... With highs reaching the mid to upper 90's, we can prepare for the hottest day we will see this week. A little moisture moving in over this heat will give us a 20% chance of some late-day pop-up thunderstorms. Northerly and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph and gust a bit higher. Breezes become light and variable after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

