Eastbound ramps from US 18/151 to Mt. Horeb to close next week

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a suspicious package found on County Road J near Mount Hope Sunday just before 5pm. The package warranted concern and the roadway was blocked off to safe guard motorists. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the scene and conducted an analysis of the device. After not being able to identify the device, it was determined by the Unit that they would disrupt the device in place. The device was then determined to be a homemade lithium ion battery. The Dane County EOD and Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The roadway was opened back up just after 10:00 pm.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO