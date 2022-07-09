ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Eastbound ramps from US 18/151 to Mt. Horeb to close next week

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. HOREB, Wis. — The eastbound US 18/151 ramps to Mt. Horeb will close next week for construction. Drivers...

Gas prices in Wisconsin continue to tumble, still well above last year

MADISON, Wis. — The pain at the pump continues to feel a little less painful. The average price of gas in Wisconsin fell once again on Monday, down from about $4.604 per gallon for regular gas last week to $4.451, according to AAA. That’s a significant decrease from last month when the state saw a record high of $4.923 per gallon on June 12.
MADISON, WI
Suspicious Package Found Near Mount Hope

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a suspicious package found on County Road J near Mount Hope Sunday just before 5pm. The package warranted concern and the roadway was blocked off to safe guard motorists. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the scene and conducted an analysis of the device. After not being able to identify the device, it was determined by the Unit that they would disrupt the device in place. The device was then determined to be a homemade lithium ion battery. The Dane County EOD and Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The roadway was opened back up just after 10:00 pm.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Officials discuss school safety in Wisconsin following deadly shootings

MADISON, Wis. — Top school safety officials sat down on Monday to talk about the impacts recent school shootings are having on how Wisconsin schools plan for tragedy. The safety discussion covered issues facing schools in the state, including staff and leadership turnover, a lack of dedicated safety professionals and increasing mental health issues.
WISCONSIN STATE

