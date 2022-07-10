Claremore Man Receives 15-Year Prison Sentence For Rape

A Claremore man is going to federal prison for 15 years for raping a woman in 2018.

Investigators said Travis Condry and the woman knew each other and the sexual encounter began consensually, but she quickly changed her mind.

Condry recorded audio of the assault on his phone.

The woman could be heard screaming and begging him to stop for more than five minutes.

When Condry was arrested, he told investigators he didn't stop because, in his opinion, stop doesn't always mean stop.