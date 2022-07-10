ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alyssa Snider

By Tiffany Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Snider is not a household name, but she might be. She’s not an actress. She’s not a model. She’s a new reality star who is starring in a new season of the hit show called Big Brother, and she’s here to win. She’s taking over the television with her game,...

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nico Hiraga

Nico Hiraga never had plans on breaking into the entertainment industry. However, when he made his first on-screen appearance in 2017, it quickly became clear that he was born to be a star. In the years since, he has continued to land acting opportunities and many would agree that he has a bright future ahead of him. While some people may think his good looks are the only thing he has going for him, Nico is proving that he is a very talented person. Although he has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2022, Nico has several projects in the works including the TV series The Idol. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nico Hiraga.
TVOvermind

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys? Yes Please

So far it sounds like more rumor than reality, but if Jeffrey Dean Morgan was to come to The Boys season 4 it’s not tough to think that this could happen, especially since Jensen Ackles has already been added to the show. But what part would Morgan play? His role as Negan in The Walking Dead and his time in Supernatural, not to mention several movies, have made it clear that he can play a tough guy, but that he’s also far more than the savage individual that can brain someone with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. For all that he’s evolved though, one has to think that he’s also shown a lot of character over the years and has been able to turn on the charm in a very big way, so fitting into the cast of The Boys shouldn’t be a big deal. Plus, the alpha male behavior that has been so prevalent on the show is right up Morgan’s alley, so thinking that he could be given a solid part in the fourth season isn’t tough at all.
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Apples”

Apples is a 2020 internationally co-produced drama film directed and produced by Christos Nikou in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by Nikou and Stavros Raptis. The film stars Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovassili, Aggeliki Papoulia, Spyros Pavlakis, Jakob Cedergren, and Reni Pittaki. It follows a man who, after waking up with no memory of his past, enrolls in a support group for people with amnesia. As he begins to remember things about his life, he starts to wonder if he really wants to know the truth about what happened to him. Apples was shot in Athens, Greece over the course of 21 days in October 2019. It premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics. Many praised Nikou’s direction and the performances of the cast members. Overall, Apples is a well-crafted film that deals with some heavy topics in an interesting and thought-provoking way. The Guardian described the film as “splendidly poignant and creepy” while Variety describes it as: “Overcast, underpopulated and squeezed into a subconsciously oppressive 4:3 frame, the movie isn’t meant to be realistic. Rather, it tickles the imagination, inviting us to consider the prospect of being given a new beginning, and whether starting from scratch would be such a terrible thing.” If you liked the film Apples, there are five more movies to watch that will also elicit similar emotions and center on themes of memories and human connection.
TVOvermind

How Hard is it To Become a Host on SNL?

For decades, Saturday Night Live has been a staple on TV screens across the United States. The popular sketch comedy series has helped launch the careers of several well-known people in the entertainment industry. However, SNL cast members aren’t the only people who get to enjoy the spotlight. Each episode of the show is hosted by a celebrity guest – this could be an athlete, actor, musician, or even a reality star. With all of the famous people in the world, you may have wondered how SNL goes about choosing a lucky person to host the show or how rigorous the process is. Is it hard to become a host on Saturday Night Live? Keep reading to find out.
TVOvermind

Is There Any Chance of Seeing Eight in Stranger Things Again?

There were a few predictions that nearly came true in volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4, but one of them certainly wasn’t the return of Eight, the surrogate big sister to Eleven, and the woman that took Eleven through another milestone in her life. Kali/Eight was an important part of season 2 but hasn’t been seen since, and it’s fair to wonder if she’s going to be brought back for season 5 to finish things off. It’s also interesting to wonder if she’s strong enough to help against Vecna since her power could help in a big way. But thinking that it would be as effective as it needs to be is kind of difficult since Vecna is on the same level as Eleven, if not even greater, and as such it’s not tough to reason that he might be able to see through one illusion or another. Regardless, she would be a fun addition to see in season 5, if only to tie up another loose end that was left behind. Some might argue that Kali isn’t a loose end since she managed to get out of Hawkins before the real trouble started. But it would be great to see her back all the same.
TVOvermind

Remembering James Caan: Actor Died at 82

Hollywood lost another bright star recently as James Caan passed away on the 6th of July at the age of 82. The fact is that celebrities pass on every year and are greatly mourned by those who cared for them and those who found them to be highly entertaining throughout their careers. But some have been around long enough and have created a serious impact in Hollywood who come as a much heavier blow when they pass away. James Caan would be one of those individuals since he’s been seen in so many movies over the years that it’s been easy to wonder if he would continue to act right up until the final breath left his body. This feels fairly accurate, without offense to Mr. Caan, since he was in his early 80s when he passed, and he was still listed as being active in his career. But then, one doesn’t expect any less from those that have been so dedicated to their careers for so long. The love for what one does often keeps people willing to perform the same act long after their prime, and for that, we can be thankful.
