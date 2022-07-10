10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alyssa Snider

There were a few predictions that nearly came true in volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4, but one of them certainly wasn’t the return of Eight, the surrogate big sister to Eleven, and the woman that took Eleven through another milestone in her life. Kali/Eight was an important part of season 2 but hasn’t been seen since, and it’s fair to wonder if she’s going to be brought back for season 5 to finish things off. It’s also interesting to wonder if she’s strong enough to help against Vecna since her power could help in a big way. But thinking that it would be as effective as it needs to be is kind of difficult since Vecna is on the same level as Eleven, if not even greater, and as such it’s not tough to reason that he might be able to see through one illusion or another. Regardless, she would be a fun addition to see in season 5, if only to tie up another loose end that was left behind. Some might argue that Kali isn’t a loose end since she managed to get out of Hawkins before the real trouble started. But it would be great to see her back all the same.

