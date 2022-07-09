Man critically injured after being shot by police in Queens

Police-involved shooting under investigation in Queens 01:47

NEW YORK -- A man was critically injured after being shot by police in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on 116th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans .

Several residents described hearing what sounded like fireworks, but it turned out to be several seconds of gunshots.

Police say no officers were shot and a suspect is in critical condition.

Some officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and treated for ringing in their ears.

Neighbors told CBS2's Andrea Grymes it sounded like a warzone.

"It sounded like fireworks. You would think it was fireworks. A good 15 to 20 seconds," St. Albans resident Jamal Walker said.

Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the scene of the shooting Saturday evening.

Police say they will hold a news conference later this evening.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.