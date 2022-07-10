ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

New Mexico woman allegedly stole vehicle with children inside, mother climbs on hood

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in New Mexico allegedly stole a car with two children inside on July 4 in Hobbs, New Mexico. The Hobbs Police Department said that a woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store, and when she returned, an unknown female pushed her and got into...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

11-year-old boy stabbed to death in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a stabbing death involving an 11-year-old boy. Officials say deputies responded around 12:53 a.m. Sunday, July 10, to the 3900 block of North Dal Paso St. in Hobbs regarding a person who was stabbed. When deputies arrived on scene they found the 11-year-old boy and 49-year-old […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico#Shoplifting#Hyundai Santa Fe#Child Abuse#Getting On
cbs7.com

11-year-old allegedly stabbed in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) -According to Lea County Sheriff’s Office an 11-year-old has died, and a woman is in critical condition after an alleged stabbing Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3900 block of N. Dal Paso St. in Hobbs, New Mexico, for a stabbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM
Fox News

South Dakota police shootout leads to 3 arrested

Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun, according to the city's police chief. No one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot, said Chief Jon Thum. Police responded to a tip about parole absconders, saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Talk 1340

11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stabbing in Hobbs, New Mexico

On Sunday, July 10th, an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 49-year-old woman was critically injured in a stabbing in Hobbs, New Mexico. Lea County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 3900 block of North Del Paso Street at around 12:50 a.m. At the scene, deputies found 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr. and 49-year-old Mary Johnson with several stab wounds.
HOBBS, NM
KOAT 7

11-year-old stabbed and killed in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and another person was injured in a stabbing that took place in Hobbs on Sunday. According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Dal Paso Street in Hobbs for reports of a person who was stabbed. When deputies arrived at the scene they found 11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr. and 49-year-old Mary Johnson had been stabbed multiple times.
HOBBS, NM
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County couple arrested in connection to 8-month-old son's death

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A couple living in Doña Ana County was arrested in connection to the death of their 8-month-old baby Germiah Garcia. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Jasper Garcia-Montano on Saturday. Garcia-Montano is charged with abuse of a child...
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lovington police make major drug, gun bust

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovington police say they arrested a man who was found with a gun and drugs. The patrol division of the police department found a vehicle idling in an alleyway. When police approached, they say the two men in the car tried to leave. Officers say one of the men was found with […]
LOVINGTON, NM
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
cbs7.com

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS reports that the victims in a three fatality accident Monday have been identified. A Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on FM 1936. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on State Highway 302. The F-350 failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign causing the Malibu to hit the F-350 and all three people in the Malibu died.
WEST ODESSA, TX
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy