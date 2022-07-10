ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: The areas in Britain where half of children are obese

By Stephen Adams
 3 days ago

More than half of children in some areas are overweight or obese by the time they start secondary school at age 11.

According to shock new figures, the threshold of at least 50 per cent of Year 6 pupils being overweight or obese has now been passed in at least two local authorities.

South Tyneside and Tower Hamlets – on 50.5 per cent and 50.2 per cent respectively – are the first confirmed places in England ever to reach the sobering milestone.

There are likely to be more as the figures from the National Child Measurement Programme for last year have only been published by 19 local authorities in England because of difficulties measuring children during the pandemic.

The findings come after a study in the UK and Finland concluded that excess weight had a dramatic ageing effect, with obese 55-year-olds tending to have a similar range of health problems as lean 75-year-olds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOzXF_0gaPCmNq00
More than half of children in some areas are overweight or obese by the time they start secondary school at age 11. (stock image) 

South Tyneside and Tower Hamlets are relatively deprived, as are most areas with high rates of childhood obesity.

Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said: 'Covid has been driving up obesity figures at an exceptional rate and deprived areas have been hardest hit.'

The measurements of Year 6 pupils across England taken last summer showed that just over a quarter were obese and 14.4 per cent were overweight.

