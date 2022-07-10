Ten people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Gaithersburg, Md. Monday night may have been caused by a wrong-way driver, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash happened at North Frederick Avenue and Chestnut Street at approximately 10 p.m.
LANDOVER, MD – A 53-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Palmer Park on July 5th has died from his injuries, police report. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 53-year-old Jackie Monroe of Hyattsville passed away this week. Last Monday, at approximately 10:40 pm,...
LOVEVILLE, Md. — A Maryland woman in her 20s spent time in a trauma center overnight Sunday after she crashed her car into a hookah lounge in St. Mary's County, police confirmed. The 27-year-old from Mechanicsville was driving a silver 2009 Mercury Sable around 3 a.m. when police say...
UPDATE – July 11, 2022: Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was served a warrant on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat while Under the Influence; Cause Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat While Impaired; Life Threatening Injury Driver/Operator; Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol; Driving, Attempting to Drive while Impaired by Alcohol; Reckless Driving; Negligent Driving and Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.
GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator. The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway. Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the...
On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 am, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a rear-end style...
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two fatalities that occurred on the late afternoon of July 10, 2022, in the area of Georgia Ave. and May St. At approximately 7:44 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery...
On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 2:56 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived on the scene and determined that...
J. writes: “Car crash westbound Benning Rd at 17th St NE this morning. Looked like everyone got out, but there were a couple ambulances headed that way after I passed.”. DC Fire and EMS reported: “Crash with vehicle overturned 17th St & Benning Rd NE. #DCsBravest on scene with 3 patients who self extricated. All require EMS transport for injuries.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person.
The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — The city of College Park reported major damage throughout the city Tuesday evening, including one home that was largely destroyed while a man was inside. The widespread damage came from severe weather that hit Prince George's County. The home the man was injured in...
The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland. In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. Frederick resident William Francis Carter was driving south on Route 85 near Route 28 in Dickerson when he crashed his 2015 Hyundai Sonata off the roadway and into a nearby tree.
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — Takoma Park Police are investigating after someone stole gasoline from a car earlier this month. Police responded to the 6800 block of Eastern Avenue Monday for a report of theft from auto. An unknown person drilled a hole into the vehicle's gas tank and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said.
The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away.
The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors in a crash that killed an 18-year-old Maryland man over the weekend. Jamari Duckett, of Great Mills, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when he was rear-ended by 27-year-old Mark Mazza at Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane Saturday, July 9 around 3:35 a.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a three-vehicle hit-and-run that left two people injured in Manassas on Sunday evening. At 9:21 p.m. on July 10, investigators with the Prince William Police’s Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene of a...
Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
