The flood warning for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border has finally been dropped after six plus weeks! Best wishes to folks up north still cleaning up from the high water. More water is possible Monday night and Tuesday from a low pressure system right on top of us. It will be replaced by a high come mid-week which will make things sunny for a couple of days. Temperatures this week may start a hair cooler than normal for many towns but go towards warmer than normal by the weekend.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO