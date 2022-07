There is a new adult store that has recently opened up shop in the Twin Ports. You can find 'Adam & Eve Duluth' near the Miller Hill Mall area. The newest shop in town can be found at 2116 Maple Grove Road, where Bender Shoes was located. Before Benders, I remember it being Premiere Video which was one of my favorite places to go. My dad would browse the movies as I would decide which Sega Genesis game to play that weekend. So the building went from movies to shoes and now back to a store that still sells movies, but maybe offers a little more than what a video rental place offers.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO