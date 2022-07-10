Fairfield News: Car Thief In Custody

UPDATE: There was an officer (on-duty) that went to the hospital as a precaution not injured but had blood on his person from a party they detained on a criminal breach of peace. 2022-07-12@1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was called for a report of an injured police officer in the 600 block...
2022-07-12@12:47pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on scene at Barnum and Broadbridge Avenue where a car and scooter collide.
2022-07-12@8:11pm–#Bridgeport News: Firefighters were called to free a person trapped in a multi-car crash at Reservoir and Chopsey Hill Road.
2022-07-12@1:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a party was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. The injury is reported as non-life threatening. Responsible drove off in an Infinity SUV last seen leaving Pembroke Street crossing Boston Ave. At this time this incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
#Westport CT–On June 30, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the TD Bank located at 185 Main Street on a report that a man was attempting to fraudulently obtain a debit card by impersonating the real account holder. The suspect was still in the bank when officers arrived. He said his name was Edward Tucker and presented a Pennsylvania driver’s license with that name. The bank employee said that a Norwalk branch of TD Bank notified the Westport location that the suspect was supposedly trying to engage in the same fraudulent activity there and to be aware should he come to Westport. The Norwalk bank also advised that they reached out to the real account holder who said he was still in PA. The suspect reportedly admitted that his real name was William Schwarz, and it was determined that the PA driver’s license in his possession was fake. Mr. Schwarz also had in his possession a Wells Fargo bank card with the name Edward Tucker on it.
A domestic argument led a Westchester man to throw a woman and a dog from a vehicle while two children were in the car in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Cummings Beach in Stamford around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Stamford Police received a call from an...
Police say a driver went through a stop sign in Milford and struck a cyclist. The incident happened on Naugatuck Avenue this morning. Officers say the cyclist has minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Four people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Connecticut home. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing at a home on North Street in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Hamden Police Department. Police said four occupants...
2022-07-11@8:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS responding to a street fight at One Ferry Boulevard, where the ferry comes in.
2022-07-11@3:43pm–#Shelton CT– Firefighters are on Walnut Tree Hill Road for a dishwasher that was on fire.
Milford News: On July 6, 2022, Milford Police responded to a New Haven Avenue residence. The victim stated that they found their clothes in a pile covered in bleach. After an investigation, it was determined that Reginald Boyd had doused the clothes with bleach. The clothes were valued at $1200.00. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday. On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham. The caller provided a license plate and described the car as […]
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the Hartford man who they say was shot and killed on Fairfield Avenue Sunday evening as 32-year-old Ramon Peguero. The gunfire also struck an 18-year-old from Bridgeport multiple times. He remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
Milford Police say that on Sunday, July 10 at approximately 4:48 pm a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue. "The collision was found to involve a 2007 Lexus IS250 operated by a juvenile and a 2016 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The juvenile operator of the Lexus was driving west on Broad Street when it turned left and struck the motorcycle that was traveling east on Bridgeport Ave.," police explain.
A 34-year-old Stratford woman was found dead inside the back seat of a parked car in Westport, police say. The discovery was made Sunday in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road just before 9 p.m. Police say the woman was lying unresponsive in the back seat of the car...
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police responded to a serious car collision in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue over the weekend. Officers were notified of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police stated that a juvenile was involved in this crash, driving a 2007 Lexus IS250.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
A suspect is on the run after a male juvenile was killed during a shooting at a large 13th birthday party at a banquet hall in Fairfield County. The shooting took place in Fairfield at the Calvin United Church banquet hall on Kings Highway East around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9.
