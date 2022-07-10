ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized after SE Portland park stabbing, suspect arrested

By Michaela Bourgeois
 3 days ago
A Portland police vehicle at a crime scene. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Friday after a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood park, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at Sewallcrest Park on SE 31st Avenue, where they found a man with serious injuries who was taken to a hospital.

PPB noted that several witnesses stayed on the scene and shared information with officers.

Authorities said they found and arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Eric Randall Bell, near SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 32nd Avenue.

During the investigation, police learned that Bell and the victim were acquaintances, PPB said.

Bell was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces a second-degree assault charge.

PPB asks anyone with information on this case to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

