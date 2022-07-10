ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Williston Police to get dispatch help from Essex P.D.

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnBbS_0gaPAlZX00

The Essex Police Department has just started to provide supplemental dispatch services for the Williston Police.

This change won’t affect Williston’s police services or responses to scenes. The Williston P.D. also said that while a dispatcher will always answer the department’s main phone line, they wanted to publicize the extra help from Essex so that people will know who, and where, they might be talking to.

The Green Mounain State’s shortage of dispatchers is well-documented. The Vermont Department of Public Safety recently said both state-operated dispatch centers — in Williston and Westminster — are understaffed.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Police investigate Lake Champlain drowning

Authorities are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero, according to a Vermont State Police press release. State Police received a report at 12:21 p.m. on Monday that two friends had removed the unresponsive victim from...
NORTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-Trailer crash in Benson

BENSON — A 33-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a tractor-trailer crash in Benson on Sunday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 22A, north of Coats Hill Road, at around 8:45 a.m. According to the report, Hussein Bundid was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A prior to...
BENSON, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain. Police say it happened around noon on Monday near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Police say Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was swimming with friends while trying...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Police investigating tractor-trailer rollover in Benson

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 22A in Benson. It happened Sunday at about 8:45 a.m. north of Coats Hill Road. Vermont State Police say the truck ran off the roadway and turned onto its side. The driver, Hussein Bundid, 33, of Burlington, was...
BENSON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essex Police#P D#Police Services#Law Enforcement#Essex P D#The Williston Police#The Green Mounain State
newportdispatch.com

Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vandal smashes windows at Skirack in Burlington

Burlington, VT — A Burlington business was the target of a vandal this weekend and ended up with smashed windows. John George-Wheeler, operational owner at Skirack, says there has been an uptick in theft, but “this was a different beast altogether.”. “What the camera showed is a type...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Bodycam footage from fatal Saranac Lake shooting released

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Officials have released bodycam footage today of a man fatally shot by police outside a Stewart's Shop in Saranac Lake. New York Attorney General Letitia James released the footage as part of the investigation into the death of Joshua De'Miguel Kavota, 33, of Saranac Lake, who was shot after lunging at a female police officer with a knife on July 1.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
NECN

Suspicious Discovery in Bird House Temporarily Closes Vt. Train Tracks

Freight rail traffic through Charlotte, Vermont was halted temporarily Monday morning, following the discovery of a suspicious object. Vermont State Police say an item that resembled a grenade was located in a bird house near the train tracks on Ferry Road, forcing train traffic through the community south of Burlington to be put on hold.
CHARLOTTE, VT
NEWS10 ABC

VSP: Driver of stolen car was high, had suspended license

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Rutland City Police Department called for backup from the Vermont State Police on a traffic stop on US Route 4, in Rutland Town, Monday at 5:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that the car which had been pulled over was reported stolen several days prior. The man who was allegedly driving the stolen car, Bryan Bailey-Clark, 32, also had a criminally suspended license, police said.
RUTLAND, VT
Barton Chronicle

Silo fire at Ethan Allen in Orleans

Orleans firefighters use their department’s platform truck to get above the sawdust silos at Ethan Allen and pour water on a fire that developed Monday morning. The Newport City Fire Department also brought its platform truck to help quench the fire and members of the Irasburg department also lent their aid. The fire appeared to be contained in the silos and did not seem to threaten the rest of the furniture factory.
NEWPORT, VT
WMUR.com

Vermont police investigate apparent drowning of New Hampshire man in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a man from Claremont, New Hampshire. Police said Carl "Ernie" Harris, 65, apparently drowned in Lake Champlain around noon Monday. Investigators said was swimming to a boat moored a short distance from the dock when he went...
Barton Chronicle

Police seek information on catalytic converter theft at St. J Subaru

The St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks is investigating stolen catalytic convertors from multiple vehicles that were located in the parking lot of St J Subaru. On 7/11/22 VSP St. Johnsbury was contacted by St J Subaru about vehicles missing catalytic convertors that were parked on their lot. Some of the vehicles were service customers.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile attacks woman with baseball bat in Essex Junction, steals cell phone

ESSEX JUNCTION — A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested following an incident in Essex Junction on Friday. A 51-year-old man from Essex told police that he had been approached by a juvenile holding a baseball bat along the bicycle path at around 6:50 p.m. Police say the juvenile threatened the...
newportdispatch.com

Garage fire in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police are investigating after a fire broke out in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a building fire behind Forest Street. Firefighters arrived at around 11:10 p.m. A garage/outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. Crews remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots with efforts...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Several animals killed in Sheldon barn fire

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in Sheldon fought stiff winds on Monday to keep a barn fire from jumping to two other structures. A passerby spotted the blaze at the Shady Lane Farm in Sheldon at about 9:30 a.m. When crews arrived, the roof was on fire. Firefighters say the...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Newport man accused of crashing stolen car into house

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morrisville man is due in court after police say he took a stolen car on a joyride and crashed it into another car and a house. Jamie Bocash, 42, is scheduled to be in court on Monday. Newport police say Bocash stole a 2020 Lincoln...
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Barn burns to ground in Enosburg Falls; no people hurt, mini-horse escaped

A barn burned to the ground Monday morning in Enosburg Falls, closing Route 105 for about an hour and leaving behind a smoking heap of metal and ash. No people were hurt, as the barn was primarily used for storage, according to owner Thomas Kane, who owns the nearby Kanes’ Scenic River Farms. Nine hens were lost in the fire. A mini-horse that was in the barn at the time escaped unharmed.
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy