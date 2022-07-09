July 9, 2022 Report to Subud USA

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced the addition of Rick Wilmer to its leadership team. As chief customer and operations officer at ChargePoint, Wilmer will oversee customer service and manufacturing operations for the company as it continues to bring vertically integrated charging solutions to businesses, fleets and drivers at a faster growth rate than ever. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005045/en/ ChargePoint today announced the addition of Rick Wilmer as chief customer and operations officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
