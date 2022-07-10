ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD officers kill 2 suspects in separate shootings in Queens, Brooklyn: officials

By Magee Hickey, Finn Hoogensen
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officers fatally shot two suspects in separate incidents about an hour apart in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday evening, police officials said.

The first shooting happened near 205-14 116th Avenue in the St. Albans area of Queens around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities received a 911 call from a man who identified himself and threatened Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other elected officials, police said. He told police that if they came to his home, he would “blow the head off of the first officers he saw,” NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said in a press conference Saturday night.

About 20 minutes after receiving the call, multiple NYPD units responded to the suspect’s home. When officers approached his home, the suspect came out and started cursing at the officers, according to police. Maddrey said the suspect refused officers’ commands to put his hands up and stop moving.

“There was a short verbal exchange between the officers and the male, and the male brandished the firearm and pointed it at the officers,” Maddrey said. “The officers had their firearms drawn already and they exchanged gunshots. The male fired several rounds at the officers, and at least six members of the 113th Precinct fired their guns as well.”

The suspect was shot and later died from his injuries at a hospital, officials said. His identity has not been released.

“Our members were removed to a local hospital and they were treated for tinnitus, trauma, high blood pressure and other things,” Maddrey said.

Brooklyn police shooting

About an hour later, an NYPD officer fatally shot a person in the Fort Greene area of Brooklyn. It happened near Rockwell Place and Lafayette Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.

The shooting happened after NYPD officers observed “traffic violations being performed by a vehicle” on Flatbush Avenue, Maddrey said. The officers stopped the vehicle near Nevins Street and Flatbush Avenue.

During the traffic stop, the officers asked the multiple occupants in the vehicle to step outside. That’s when an occupant in the front passenger side jumped out of the vehicle and started running, according to Maddrey.

One of the NYPD officers chased after him for about three blocks down the west side of Flatbush Avenue before the person crossed back over and headed northbound on Flatbush Avenue.

“In the vicinity of Rockwell Place and Lafayette Avenue, the male turns around, displays a firearm and fires multiple shots at the officer,” Maddrey said. “The officer draws his weapon, fires shots in return and he strikes the subject in the chest.”

The suspect died from his injuries at a local hospital. The officer who shot the suspect was treated for tinnitus and other unspecified injuries at a hospital, according to Maddrey.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

