WHITE BIRD - On the night of Friday, July 8, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a report of shots being fired in the area of Pittsburg Landing campground in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came in around midnight. Deputies with the ICSO responded and spoke to several people in the campground, who stated there had been a disagreement over loud music and a physical fight ensued.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO